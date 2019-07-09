Florence police officers undergo active assailant training

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police officers and other area officers are undergoing training to stop active threats, such as a mass shooting or stabbing.
The police department training is being held at the John W. Moore Intermediate School.
Florence police Lt. Mike Brandt said they are training officers on a variety of tactics to draw from when responding to incidents in order to stop the threat as soon as possible. He said the skills they learn can be applied to a wide array of locations and not just at schools.
This year, officers are also providing a more in-depth training for school district employees. They cover possible responses to active shooting incidents, as well as basic medical interventions.
Doug Nunnally, the director of security and safety at Florence District One schools, said previously the training for teachers has been about how to respond to the threat. Now they’re having teachers take more of a preventative training this year.
“I think everything you can do to be prepared, to be familiar and educate yourself about those situations just does more to help you prevent it from happening,” Nunnally said.
The training will be held over a two-week period so that all officers can attend without taking manpower off the streets.
