FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Barry likely to deliver very heavy rain to Gulf Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf of Mexico will likely become a tropical depression and then Tropical Storm Barry by the end of the week.
According to the National Hurricane Center, “a broad low pressure area has emerged over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for tropical formation and development over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Wednesday or Thursday while the system moves westward across the northern Gulf of Mexico."
Hurricane hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate the developing system on Wednesday.
The vast majority of forecast models continue to indicate that the developing tropical system will move westward and likely impact the coastal areas of Texas and/or Louisiana by the end of the week and into the weekend.
The National Hurricane Center went on to warn of the potential for the system “to produce heavy rainfall from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle during the next several days. In addition, this system could produce wind and storm surge impacts later this week or this weekend from Louisiana to the Upper Texas coast, and interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor its progress.”
The developing system will not bring any impacts to the Carolinas.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.