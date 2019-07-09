FIRST ALERT: More downpours at times on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will continue to lead to off and on downpours and storms through the end of the week.
A few showers and storms will linger through the evening hours before dissipating after sunset this evening. The storms will not be as strong or as electrified as they were Monday evening. Temperatures will only drop into the middle and upper 70s overnight.
An on shore flow will help to push showers toward the beaches early in the day on Wednesday. The morning commute will likely feature showers and a few storms at times through the morning hours and locally heavy rain will be possible. By the afternoon, the best chance of showers and storms will shift further inland as the sea breeze develops. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will range from the middle to upper 80s at the beach to 90 across the Pee Dee.
The forecast from Thursday through Saturday remains unchanged with plenty of humidity and the risk of showers and storms each afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland.
By Sunday, a brief surge of slightly drier air will bring a temporary drop in humidity and a break from the daily storm chances. Despite the dropping humidity, temperatures will warm a big with late weekend temperatures ranging from 90 at the beach to the lower and middle 90s inland.
