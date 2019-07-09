First Alert: Daily storm chances and humidity continues

Highs today will climb into the mid-upper 80s for both the coast and inland areas. Humidity will still be around as we head into the afternoon hours. Feel like temperatures will make it feel like the upper 90s to even 100° at times this afternoon. While today will not be a washout, the storm chances will be around for a longer period today. It's also to note that the humidity could add some extra fuel to some of the afternoon storms today. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for the afternoon hours.