First Alert: Daily storm chances and humidity continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storms will be the common words in the forecast for your Tuesday. In fact, we will hold onto those chances throughout most of the day. As you are waking up, a few showers and storms are impacting some locations early this morning. We will hold onto the morning rain chances along with a bit more cloud cover.
Highs today will climb into the mid-upper 80s for both the coast and inland areas. Humidity will still be around as we head into the afternoon hours. Feel like temperatures will make it feel like the upper 90s to even 100° at times this afternoon. While today will not be a washout, the storm chances will be around for a longer period today. It's also to note that the humidity could add some extra fuel to some of the afternoon storms today. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for the afternoon hours.
This unsettled weather pattern does not look to end anytime soon. Storm chances are at 40% through Thursday with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s on the coast. The highs inland will be in the lower 90s. As of now, the morning models like the idea of a dip in the rain chances for the weekend. Let’s hope that is the case. Of course, we will continue to monitor. You can do the same with us on WMBFNews.com and on the First Alert Weather App. Have a great Tuesday.
