Father arrested, charged in connection to son’s accidental shooting death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A father was taken into custody in connection to his son’s accidental shooting death.
Robert Goins Jr., 42, of Fairmont was arrested and charged on Tuesday with failure to store a firearm to protect a minor.
Authorities said the charge is in relation to his son, Timothy Goins’, death.
Investigators said Timothy Goins was shot on June 16 at his home. He was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center where he died the next day.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said that shooting was believed to be accidental involving a family member.
It’s not clear if any other arrests will be made in the case.
