DEA conducting investigation in Myrtle Beach area neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting an investigation in a neighborhood off of S.C. 544.
According to special agent Chuvalo Truesdell with the DEA, agents are on scene on Finger Lake Drive, near Carolina Lakes Boulevard.
Details are limited, as it is a fluid and on-going matter, according to Truesdell. He added the case is being prosecuted federally.
WMBF News is reaching out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.