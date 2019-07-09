Darlington making progress on drainage issues, but some residents still concerned with flooding

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Constant flooding continues to concern people in Darlington.
While city leaders are making progress to fix the drainage issues for one part of town, some people are worried about other areas they said flood worse.
“We’ve always had flooding issues is this little town, in front of First Baptist Church, in front of Joe’s Grill, in front of Willis Chiropractor,” Nancy Lee said.
"It's normal to me. I'm pretty sure it's normal to everybody in Darlington," Zachariah Bruce said.
However, people in the area said that doesn’t make the constant flooding any less of a hassle.
“I take the bypass in order to bypass the high water that comes in here when it rains. It doesn’t have to rain very hard, just no drainage,” Lee said.
“Most people can’t get to work; some of us have to call out of work,” Bruce said.
City officials said work is moving along on the southwest side of town, helping drainage for people who live on Coker and Chalmers streets.
So far crews have removed nearly 2,500 feet of existing pipe and installed 5,700 feet of new pipe, along with 21 catch basins.
They also removed and replaced 600 feet of roadway and a bridge as part of the stormwater project
Homeowners in the area said they're thankful for the project, but others said South Main Street and other busy roadways should be a bigger priority.
"They need to redo this whole entire road out here. It’s just crazy,” Bruce said.
Officials said it would cost an estimated $7 million to fix the area that includes South Main Street.
Still, people said they hope something can eventually be done.
"We ought to be able to find something that's economical to fix the problem of drainage and it would be a blessing for this town,” Lee said.
Officials said the southwest stormwater project is expected to wrap up within the next month.
