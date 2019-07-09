Crews working to repair 10-inch water line break in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to repair a 10-inch water line break in North Myrtle Beach.
According to city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling, the break is in the area of Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Old Kings Highway. He added that it is a “big break” which will take some time to fix.
The break was discovered Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., according to Dowling.
Some WMBF News viewers in the Cherry Grove area have reported not having water.
Dowling said the city hopes to have water service restored for those affected by noon Tuesday.
Check back for updates as they become available.
