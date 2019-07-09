American Red Cross facing blood emergency, asking for donations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is facing a “blood emergency” and is asking for donations.
According to a news release, about 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week because of the Fourth of July holiday, leading to 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed in a single week.
The American Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood, and at least a five-day supply is needed, the release states.
“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate.
Blood drives are being held in Conway, Little River, Longs, Loris, Murrells Inlet, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Florence, Chesterfield and Cheraw.
For additional information on donation locations and to make an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.