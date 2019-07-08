38-year-old Elgin woman with special needs reported missing

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing in the Elgin area of Kershaw County.
Rebecca Bourgette Greer is special needs and has health issues, such as asthma, depression and high blood pressure. She suffers from seizures also.
According to neighbors Greer was last seen walking down her driveway and then began walking up the road.
They don't know exactly what she was wearing at the time.
Greer has a history of walking away from the home and being found in Columbia. The last time she was reported missing she was found in the Aiken/North Augusta area.
K-9 units were called to the area last night but found nothing. She is entered NCIC as missing with special needs.
Greer is described as a 5'7 white female that weighs 200 pounds.
If found please contact the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office at (803) 425-1512
