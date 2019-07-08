Results show water is clean following sewage spill in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s estimated a pipe break caused nearly 15,000 gallons of sewage to spill in a ditch that connects to Withers Swash near Family Kingdom Amusement Park around 4th Avenue South.
City officials sent out a swim advisory for beachgoers in the area where it connects.
Crews with Myrtle Beach Public Works department were out all morning on Monday changing the pipe that broke and installing a new one.
“Any time you have a sewer leak or a sewer spill it’s not a good thing. This is relatively small, but we still wanted to take the extra precaution to make sure that people were aware that some of it may have gotten into the swash,” Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said.
WMBF News spoke to beachgoers who were concerned about the waters being possibly contaminated.
“I mean, I just went in the water for the first time, we just got here and it’s just a shame to hear stuff like that with child and there families here,” Joe Burger said.
While the crew worked, they replaced not only the pipe that broke, but additionally 24 feet of pipes along the area.
Another vacationer said she’s still concerned knowing some of the sewage could have connected to the swash water.
“I probably will wait a couple of days maybe look to see if there is any kind of public service announcement that everything is clear that all the test came back that there’s no damage of microorganism,” Angela Gonzalez, Tourist.
Officials say the results for the water quality were good and the State Department of Health and Environmental Control lifted the swim advisory for the area.
