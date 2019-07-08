Rep. Alan Clemmons withdraws name from Horry County administrator finalist list

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There is one less name on the list of finalists for the Horry County administrator position.
South Carolina state Rep. Alan Clemmons announced that he has withdrawn his name from the list of candidates.
“I am honored to have been chosen by Horry County Council as a finalist in the search process for filling the open Horry County Administrator position,” Clemmons said in a statement. “While the process was engaging and respectful, after considerable reflection, I’ve decided for personal reasons to withdraw my name from Council’s consideration. I have great affection for Horry County and respect for her elected leaders. I look forward to continued partnership with those leaders as we work together to make our county a great place in which to live and raise our families!”
Horry County Council held a special meeting two weeks ago, where they went into executive session and interviewed five candidates.
The finalists that remain on the list are Steve Gosnell, who was appointed as the interim administrator in April after former administrator Chris Eldridge was relieved of his duties. He previously served as the county’s assistant administrator.
Also on the candidate list is Wayne Gray, who served on the Myrtle Beach City Council for four terms but did not seek re-election in 2017.
The two other candidates are William “Jon” Caime, the county administrator for Laurens County, and York County Manager William Shanahan.
Council will select their next administrator during their next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.