Rep. Alan Clemmons withdraws name from Horry County administrator finalist list

“I am honored to have been chosen by Horry County Council as a finalist in the search process for filling the open Horry County Administrator position,” Clemmons said in a statement. “While the process was engaging and respectful, after considerable reflection, I’ve decided for personal reasons to withdraw my name from Council’s consideration. I have great affection for Horry County and respect for her elected leaders. I look forward to continued partnership with those leaders as we work together to make our county a great place in which to live and raise our families!”