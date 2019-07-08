Police: 50-year-old woman drowns in ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 50-year-old woman drowned in the ocean Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The victim was pulled from the ocean by Myrtle Beach police and Myrtle Beach Fire crews around 6:30 p.m. near 84th Avenue North, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said.
A preliminary autopsy revealed the victim died of drowning, according to Fowler.
Myrtle Beach police is investigating the incident.
The name of the victim is expected to be released pending notification of next of kin.
