Man sustains ‘serious head injury’ after being hit by car in the Pee Dee

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man suffered a “severe head injury” after being hit by a car Sunday night in Hartsville, according to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair.
Blair said the accident happened on 5th Street. He added the man, who was wearing dark clothing, was crossing the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an SUV.
According to Blair, the man was taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center but has since been transferred to another hospital for treatment.
No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.