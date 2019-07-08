Man arrested for fleeing the scene of a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One man has been arrested following a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway for fleeing the scene, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
An SCDNR spokesperson said the boating accident took place between two boating vessels Sunday evening.
Horry County Fire Rescue was also on the scene.
An HCFR spokesperson said the accident happened just south of The Boathouse restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway. HCFR says one person was transported with minor injuries for evaluation.
SCDNR is working the case. Officials with SCDNR say more information will be available later.
