Florence man used Clemson University registration fees for personal use, SLED says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested after using Clemson University class registration fees for his own use, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Jacob Stokes, 36, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, value less than $10,000.
In March 2018, Stokes collected $100 each from 14 people at a pesticide applicator course while acting as an agent of Clemson Extension, according to arrest warrants.
Stokes failed to transfer the funds to Clemson Extension, a division of Clemson University, the warrants states. Authorities allege Stokes converted the funds for his own personal use and failed to account for them.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Clemson University Police Department.
Stokes was booked in the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
