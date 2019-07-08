FIRST ALERT: Watching possible tropical development in Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Over the course of the weekend, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to upgrade the the chances for tropical development west of Florida. No impacts are expected in the Grand Strand or Pee Dee.
As of Sunday night, the NHC has a 60% chance of formation for a tropical system near the Florida Panhandle within the next 5 days. The latest data suggests a low pressure system, oddly currently in western Tennessee, will move south into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek. There are still a lot of changes that will occur as the track of this system unfolds.
Potential impacts: As stated, no impacts are expected in the Grand Strand. As for Florida, we will have to monitor the development of heavy rains, especially later this week and into the weekend. The areas to watch as of the latest data suggest anywhere from Tampa north to Pensacola.
IF the storm becomes organized and has wind speeds up to 39 MPH, it will become “Tropical Storm Barry,” the second named storm of the season. This follows Subtropical Storm Andrea back in May.
