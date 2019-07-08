First Alert: Unsettled pattern continues, scattered storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you are preparing for the new work week, we will have to focus on a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs today will reach the upper 80s along the coast and the lower 90s inland. The humidity is already noticeable as you head out the door and will continue to be that way throughout the day. By the afternoon hours, showers and storms will become common today. Not everyone will see the storm activity this afternoon and into the evening hours. The main time frame for this looks to be slightly later than normal, between 2-10 PM. A few storms could even extend into the overnight hours later this evening.