First Alert: Unsettled pattern continues, scattered storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you are preparing for the new work week, we will have to focus on a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs today will reach the upper 80s along the coast and the lower 90s inland. The humidity is already noticeable as you head out the door and will continue to be that way throughout the day. By the afternoon hours, showers and storms will become common today. Not everyone will see the storm activity this afternoon and into the evening hours. The main time frame for this looks to be slightly later than normal, between 2-10 PM. A few storms could even extend into the overnight hours later this evening.
The daily chances will continue as we head into the middle of the work week. Temperatures will cool off slightly for Tuesday while the rain chances increase. Look for a 40% chance of showers and storms on the beaches on Tuesday. Inland areas will see a 60% chance of showers and storms for Tuesday with multiple rounds of storm activity expected throughout the day.
The "cooler" temperatures will continue for Wednesday and Thursday as well with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stick in the mid 80s along the coast and the lower 90s inland. For July, it's a nice change of pace.
While we are focused on daily rain chances, we are also watching the tropics. The Gulf of Mexico is a place we continue to watch for potential tropical development later this week. The new update has a 70% chance of development within the next five days. If this forms into a tropical storm or depression, it is expected to work westward to Texas, Louisiana and potentially Mississippi. This does not pose any threat to the Carolinas.
