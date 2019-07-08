FIRST ALERT: Continuing humid with pop up storms at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity will continue this week with occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Humidity will remain very high for Tuesday all the way through the weekend. A few weak fronts will try to move into the Carolinas. These fronts will not provide any humidity relief, but will occasionally help to boost thunderstorm chances.
A few clusters of thunderstorms will likely linger around the area through the late evening hours tonight. No significant severe weather is expected, but frequent lightning and locally heavy rain are likely in some areas.
Tuesday will see temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon and the heat index reaching to around 100 much of the afternoon. After midday, thunderstorms will start to develop with afternoon storm chances running at 40%. Once again, some of the storms will likely produce gusty winds, locally heavy rain and dangerous lightning.
More of the same will be on tap each and every day with storm chances back to 40% on Wednesday. A brief did in rain chances is likely on Thursday and Friday but pop up storms remain likely.
