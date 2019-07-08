FIRST ALERT: Barry likely to develop in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor the chances for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico, and ‘Barry’ is likely to form by the middle of the week.
According to NHC, “a trough of low pressure located over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form on Wednesday. Environmental and ocean conditions are forecast to be conducive for development and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week."
The vast majority of forecast models continue to indicate that the developing tropical system will move westward and likely impact the coastal areas of Texas and/or Louisiana by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. As stated, no impacts are expected in the Grand Strand.
If the storm becomes organized and has wind speeds up to 39 MPH, it will become “Tropical Storm Barry,” the second named storm of the season. This follows Subtropical Storm Andrea back in May.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.