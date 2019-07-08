FDA recalls eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens

HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WAFF) - Several eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens stores have been recalled because they may not be sterile, the Food and Drug Administration said.
Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued voluntary recalls for various Equate and Walgreens products, including for allergy relief, solutions, eye drops and gel drops.
The company says they have not received any reports of adverse events.
The recalled products at Walmart and Walgreens can be viewed on the FDA website.
