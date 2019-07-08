Deputies arrest man accused of knocking on door then shooting, killing victim

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is sitting in a jail cell, accused of shooting and killing another man in Florence County Saturday night.
Deputies arrested 29-year-old Larry Ja Juan Scipio Jr. on Sunday and charged him with murder in connection to 27-year-old Rico Johnson’s death.
Investigators said Scipio knocked on the victim’s front door on Tall Oaks Drive, went inside the home and then shot Johnson multiple times.
Johnson was taken to a hospital where he later died.
They believe the two had been involved in a disagreement earlier in the night.
An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Scipio is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.
