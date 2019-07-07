Maxton woman dies in overnight wreck in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Officials have released more details into an overnight crash that killed one in Horry County.
The Horry County Coroners Office says 64-year-old Linda Rolan died from internal injuries sustained in a car crash late Saturday night at the intersection of Singleton Ridge Rd and Hwy 544.
Authorities say Rolan was transported to nearby Conway Medical Center shortly after midnight, where she later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.