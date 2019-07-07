Man drowns in Robeson County pond

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A man drowned in a private pond in Robeson County Saturday evening, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Wilkins says first responders recovered the body of 55-year-old Michael Hunt after searching the pond for about an hour.
Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Kenric Road in Lumberton around 6:23 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities believe alcohol appears to have been involved in the death.
Lumberton Rescue, Deep Branch Fire and Rescue, Rowland Rescue and Raft Swamp Fire Department assisted in the search and recovery.
