First Alert: Another humid day, scattered storms possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unsettled weather pattern continues into this afternoon with additional shower and storm chances today, tomorrow and throughout the next seven days. None of the next seven days look to be a washout but they do feature better chances, similar to what we saw last week.
Highs today will climb into the upper 80s along the coast and the lower 90s inland. It will be another humid day with the heat index feeling like 100-102° at times this afternoon. By the afternoon, look for scattered showers and storms to start to form. The best chances for the storm activity is from 1-7 PM. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out before or after that time.
As we start the new work week, we will increase the storm chances slightly for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies and scattered storms look to be the story for both the coast and the inland locations. Look for highs to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on your location. If you have plans outdoors, the First Alert Weather App would be a great tool to stay updated with the latest radar throughout your day! Be sure to download it today.
We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico later this week for possible development. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 20% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico within the next five days. While this doesn’t pose a direct threat to Myrtle Beach, it could provide us with additional rainfall if something were to form. We will keep our eye on it and update you as we go throughout the week.
