Crews making repairs after break leaks 15,000 gallons of sewage into nearby Withers Swash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning the public after a sewer main break led to a sewage leak into a nearby swash.
A report issued Sunday says repairs are underway to a pump station near Boundary Street and Fifth Avenue after a break was reported around 8:30 a.m. Officials estimate nearly 15,000 gallons of sewage flowed into a ditch that connects with Withers Swash.
DHEC was notified about the break and is currently taking ocean water quality samples at the swash outlet to determine whether any of the spill reached the ocean, according to the release.
The report continues to say Coastal Carolina University staff will take water quality samples Monday to gauge water quality in the swash itself.
Test results will be available in 24 hours.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.