Va. man wanted on sex trafficking charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Investigators in Williamsburg are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in a sex trafficking case.
Evan Anthony Cole, 29, is accused of abducting and forcing two victims into prostitutions.
Police were called to the 300 block of York Street in Williamsburg on a suspicious incident call. They determined the victims were also strangled, assaulted and robbed.
The victims were treated for minor injuries on scene.
Cole is charged with two counts each of sex trafficking, abduction, robbery, strangulation, along with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery.
He is described as being 6’2” and 190 pounds. He has unique tattoos on his face, neck and hands.
Anyone with information on where Cole is should contact Investigator Nichols at 757-220-6238 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888 LOCK-U-UP.
