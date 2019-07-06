Two injured in late night shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Officials say two people were shot Saturday during an incident in Florence.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says two victims were shot around midnight off TV Road in Florence. The conditions of the victims is still unknown at this time.
Kirby added he expects more information into the incident to be released sometime Saturday as deputies continue to investigate.
WMBF news will continue to follow this developing story.
