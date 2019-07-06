MBPD searching for missing woman with dementia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police are searching for a missing woman with dementia.
According to a Facebook post from MBPD, 82-year-old Ms. Lilly Bell Brown was last seen at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Dunbar Street.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean skirt and brown sandals. She has gray hair and brown eyes.
Officials say she’s known to walk to local parks.
Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to give Myrtle Beach Police a call at 832-918-1382.
