Horry County Police investigating after one shot, hurt Saturday near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are investigating Saturday after an afternoon shooting near Myrtle Beach.
A spokesperson with the Horry County Police Department confirms one person was shot and injured shortly after 4 p.m. on Neighbor Lane in the Racepath community near Myrtle Beach.
HCPD says while no suspect is in custody at this time, there is no threat to the community.
The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to officials.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing situation as more information is made available.
