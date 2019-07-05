Assistant principal of Chapin High charged in connection with break-ins

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have charged the assistant principal of Chapin High in connection with two break-ins of the same car.
Richard West Hiller Jr., 44, is charged with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, according to arrest warrants.
“Detectives have determined Hiller unlawfully entered a vehicle parked at 300 Columbia Ave. in Chapin without the owner’s knowledge or consent,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on our investigation, Hiller entered the same vehicle on two occasions earlier this year.”
Hiller entered the vehicle April 22 with the intent to take something of value, according to Koon. Hiller entered the same vehicle May 20 and took an item of value. Both incidents occurred in the parking lot of the high school.
Security video shows Hiller approaching and entering the vehicle on both occasions, according to arrest warrants. Hiller turned himself in Friday morning and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.
WIS reached out to Lexington-Richland 5 school district regarding Hiller’s arrest. They said that they are aware of his arrest and the charges filed against Hiller. They also said that the district is working in full cooperation with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Hiller was placed on administrative leave and the school district declined to comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigation.
