Weekend Events: Grab the rain jacket or umbrella

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been a soggy Friday and the weekend is getting started on a wet note. If you are looking for plans this weekend, the SC Weekend team has highlighted some great events both here in the Grand Strand and in Florence.
If you are looking for something else to do this weekend, look no further that Hot Summer Nights at Pyler Park in downtown Myrtle Beach. This event happens every single night of the summer and continues with a huge crowd for the holiday weekend. Rain chances are lower for the evening hours but it will still be warm beforehand. If you want to wait until another weekend, that’s also no problem!
The Florence RedWolves are taking on the Lexington County Blowfish Saturday night. The rain chances should begin to end by the time the first pitch begins. We will still hold onto a scattered rain chance or two throughout the game. Tickets to the event range from $5-8.
If none of these events don’t interest you, no worries! The SC Weekend crew has highlighted all of the events happening this weekend on SCWeekend.com. Be sure to stay dry out there this weekend and enjoy whatever it is you have planned.
