Volunteers pick up pounds of trash during Grand Strand beach cleanup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fourth of July is a day filled with the many exciting celebrations but sometimes we forget to clean it up.
The Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation organized an event to clean up all of our beaches after a day of celebrating.
The team went out early Friday morning to beat the high tide from wiping up the trash that collected overnight.
Volunteers came from Cherry Grove all the way to Pawleys Island, to pick up trash left from the busy holiday night.
They collected biodegradable bags from one of six surf shops, then they hit the beaches to clean up.
Matt Kenneke said this is his fifth year volunteering for the event. He said there’s all kinds of things they will find out along the shore but he’s happy to help.
“It feels good," said Kenneke. "There were a lot of people down there doing it and I’m sure there will be a lot more down there today.”
Many people dropped off bags and the group of volunteers organized them based on categories.
“So we are seeing a lot of plastic bottles, plastic cans, recyclables, so that will be one group, cigarette butts will be another, of course firework debris is probably going to make up a majority of that,” said Corinne Hellyer, the vice chair for the Surfrider Foundation.
And it sure did. Many bags were dropped off with fireworks that weren’t defused.
Once the bags were collected, each of the Grand Strand Surfrider Foundation volunteers weighed them to see how much trash was taken off the beaches. At the Surfside pick up location alone, there was nearly 60 pounds of trash cleared out.
“We got 57.4 pounds," said Hellyer. "That’s pretty exciting.”
