Suspect Search: Two similar cases where words turn violent

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for two suspects wanted in two violent cases.
Officers are trying to find Lee Ander Vereen.
Horry County police responded last month to Bombing Range Road in Longs in reference to a stabbing.
The victim was found with numerous injuries and was taken to Seacoast Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
That victim said an argument led to a fight, then at one point someone pulled out a knife and used it..
Authorities said Vereen left the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses and the victim were able to positively identify Vereen.
He’s charged with attempted murder and assault.
He’s 53 years old with a last known address of Vereen Avenue in Longs.
Horry County police are also looking for Quran Quentrell Coffey.
Police responded to a home last month in Horry County in reference to a domestic violence complaint.
The victim told officers she got into an argument with Coffey. She said he grabbed a second victim, who’s a child, and went out the front door.
The victim said Coffey then threw a plastic child’s basketball goal at her, and then ran behind the back of his home toward his car.
The victim said she chased him out the back door, asking over and over for him to give the child back. The victim said Coffey refused and put the child in his vehicle.
When the suspect took off, the victim said he was driving recklessly, and hit her with the back of his car, causing her to fall down.
She said Coffey stopped and looked backed at her and said, ‘That’s what you get,’ and then called her a derogatory word before taking off.
The child was found, but Coffey is on the loose.
Coffey is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pending transport of a child under 16 years old by use of threat or force.
He's 28 years old with a last known address of Cox Ferry Road in Conway.
