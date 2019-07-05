Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover build up on blend, dirty towels on work spaces

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors visited restaurants along the Grand Strand and uncovered some unsanitary conditions.
Inspectors went to Panchitos Villa at 4247 Broad Street in Loris.
They found Improper hot holding temperatures with a variety of foods including beef, chicken rice and beans. Inspectors also documented improper cold holding temperatures with a variety of foods including beef, raw shrimp, cheese sauce and salsa.
Inspectors also noted bug spray stored with soda boxes on a shelf. Windex was found on a shelf with food items.
A hand fly swatter was found on a shelf next to and touching food items, documents showed.
Soda boxes were observed being stored on the kitchen floor and a scoop was found sitting in water while in use.
Inspectors also found a build-up of food on the blender.
Inspectors gave Panchitos Villa an 84 out of 100.
The next restaurant is Delicieux Cakery and Cafe at 981 Hackler street unit G in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed splatter on the microwave.
Bulk containers of sugar and flour were found without labels with common names and food was being prepped out in the public area of the facility, inspectors stated.
They said there weren’t sanitizer buckets present at the time of inspection and wet and soiled towels were found on work spaces, documents showed.
The mop sink was also being used as storage. The person in charge told the inspector they were dumping water outside. A mop was also found stored in a mop bucket full of water.
The self closure was missing on the bathroom door that opens into the facility.
Inspectors found splatter on the walls throughout the prep area.
There was food debris on the dish detergent bottle, and build up along the edges of the room and in the corners.
Inspectors gave Delicieux Cakery and Cafe an 88 out of 100.
There wasn’t a perfect score this week but Bagel Port Cafe and Deli came close. The eatery at 9666 North Kings Highway in Myrtle beach scored a 99.
