1 person killed at Greenville County Walmart after shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - One person is dead after a shooting Friday at a Greenville County Walmart, according Greenville County deputies.
According to WYFF, deputies responded to the Walmart on White Horse Road in Berea in regards to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once. The victim died at the scene, deputies said.
Investigators said this was an isolated shooting, preliminary information revealed the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other and the shooting was a result of a dispute.
The suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the Walmart, deputies said. The suspect's name and charges have not been released.
WYFF News 4 had a crew at the Long John Silver's restaurant near the Walmart where the male suspect was placed in handcuffs. Authorities have confirmed he is connected to the reports of shots fired at the Walmart.
The Walmart is temporarily closed while investigators continue to investigate the case. It is unclear when the Walmart will reopen.
