One killed after shooting at Pee Dee apartment complex

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Sunflower Apartments on McNeil Street, Grimsley said. He added the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
The name of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.
WMBF News has reached out to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
