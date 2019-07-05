New Thompson Farm location set to open this fall

In addition to school field trips, the new farm will include the farm staples with a larger play area, corn maze, hayrides and a more extensive petting zoo. Thompson says this new location will offer even more than before and with access to the river, he's looking to offer outdoor activities like kayak tours and rentals, along with camping. The space can also be rented for festivals and weddings. Thompson says the feedback he's already received from the community has been overwhelming and is looking forward to sharing this new and improved location with others.