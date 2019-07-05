New Thompson Farm location set to open this fall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new agritourism location is coming to a historic site in Horry County this fall.
For 12 years, Scott Thompson operated Thompson Farm in Bucksport, but now he’s moved his operation closer to Conway, with a new home at Brickyard Place off S.C. 701.
The 156-acre property has access to the Waccamaw River and comes with some history Thompson hopes to preserve. In the 1800s, the land was used to make and sell bricks, shipping them up and down the Waccamaw River. Thompson says education is one of his goals and he plans to teach children visiting on school field trips this fall.
In addition to school field trips, the new farm will include the farm staples with a larger play area, corn maze, hayrides and a more extensive petting zoo. Thompson says this new location will offer even more than before and with access to the river, he's looking to offer outdoor activities like kayak tours and rentals, along with camping. The space can also be rented for festivals and weddings. Thompson says the feedback he's already received from the community has been overwhelming and is looking forward to sharing this new and improved location with others.
“I’ve been doing it a long time and I enjoy seeing other people from year to year, and I’m here all the time. When we’re open, we welcome them with open arms. We’re going to have a lot of the same staff that we’ve had the past 12 years," said Thompson.
Two of the historic buildings onsite were damaged by Hurricane Florence and will have to be torn down, but Thompson hopes to preserve some of the other remaining buildings on the property, which includes old barns, a stable and a smokehouse.
Right now, crews are hard at work in the construction process. Thompson also says they plan to have a day in the future to open up the farm to the community to help put the finishing touches together.
The new Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation is expected to be open this September and remain open until November.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.