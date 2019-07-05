Mother draws attention to accessibility challenges at outdoor festivals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Outdoor festivals are popular activities in the summertime, but their unique locations creates challenges to some individuals with disabilities.
These are challenges Cheryl Hogan’s daughter, Cynthia, has experienced since she was diagnosed with lupus. The autoimmune disease attacks different part of an individuals’ body and has caused Cynthia to rely on her power wheelchair.
Although she can no longer walk, Hogan said her daughter is a big country music fan and loves attending concerts and festivals.
This year Hogan and Cynthia attended the Carolina Country Music Festival.
“My daughter is not doing well so I decided to buy super VIP tickets so that she could come and it would be easier on her,” Hogan said.
Despite, the VIP tickets, Cynthia still ran into some challenges at CCMF.
“When she first got there she had to go over open electrical cords and they were like this big so she was having a little bit of trouble getting over them,” Hogan explained.
The pair also had to move tables and people around the entrance to fit in and out and Cynthia was constantly getting stuck in the ground, Hogan said.
However, for Hogan, the biggest challenge was the portable restrooms.
“We were trying to get in the handicap porta-potty and it wasn’t big enough,” Hogan said. “So to get the wheelchair in we had to pull her at an angle and when she got done she couldn’t even stand up it was just so small.”
CCMF offered handicap restrooms with rails and a vent but Hogan said they weren’t big enough for her daughter’s chair. On Saturday, during the process of maneuvering in and out of the porta-potty, Cynthia had to be transported to the ER after a metal plate from the chair fell on her leg.
Hogan said the CCMF staff made accommodations through the four-day festival, including offering to escort her daughter to a nearby bathroom that would be big enough. Hogan said they later found out none of the bathrooms near the festival were Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Hogan said the staff also offered to upgrade them, took her daughter in through a different entrance, covered the electrical cords, added ramps and even assigned staff to act as a security guard.
“This wonderful staff, this guy named Mike, made sure she could see and went and got a place and moved people to make sure she could see,” Hogan remembered.
CCMF staff did not comment on the situation or planning for accessibility despite numerous attempts by WMBF.
Hogan said she recognizes the staffs’ efforts but CCMF isn’t the only festival Cynthia ran into some obstacles, so she wants to work to make festivals more proactive rather than reactive in creating ADA complaint events.
When it comes to being ADA compliant there isn’t set guidelines or qualifications to define accessibility.
The Americans with Disabilities Act protects individuals from discrimination in public and private places but it doesn’t detail specific requirements.
“Outdoor festivals can be really challenging. There are very few good examples of successful outdoor events, especially for music festivals, you kind of put them out in a field and you hope everyone can make their way through,” said Robbie Kopp, the director of Advocacy and Community Access for Able South Carolina.
Kopp admits that their guidelines could be better on what makes an event fully accessible. Currently, the ADA outlines best practices and standards, but festivals aren’t inspected to make sure they comply.
A planning guide targeting temporary events addresses everything from size and number of toilet facilities to parking signage.
“We know that very few events follow this model and unfortunately that’s where the soft side of the ADA is,” Kopp said. “The ADA, while people are very afraid of it, the Americans with Disabilities Act is enforceable upon complaint, so if nobody complains, if no one says well this is inaccessible and it’s a problem, then there will be no enforcement and things kind of continue in the status quo.”
Event goers can submit complaints to the Department of Justice but Kopp said the department isn’t always able to look into every complaint.
Kopp admits accommodating everyone can pose challenges for a planner that increase cost, but he said it’s something that needs to be considered.
“Often disability rights for some reason are in second place to any other concern and it can’t continue," he said.
Able South Carolina has a program that offers assistance to event planners in navigating these complex issues.
For Hogan, making these changes start with awareness.
“I don’t think people really think," Hogan said "I don’t think they are really aware of the problems. If they were aware of the problems juts getting in and getting out I think that it would be a whole lot different.”
