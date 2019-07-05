Man threw 2-year-old child against floor multiple times, sheriff says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars after deputies said he tried to kill a mother and her two children on the Fourth of July.
Authorities said the incident happened at a home on Sidney Lane.
Investigators with the Special Victims Unit in Darlington County arrested and charged 30-year-old Jermaine Leonardo Dubose of Hartsville on Friday with three counts of attempted murder.
“Investigators allege Dubose attempted to kill a mother and her two children with a knife and further assaulted the two-year-old by throwing the child against the floor numerous times requiring hospitalization,” Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said.
Dubose is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and is expected to appear before a magistrate on Saturday.
