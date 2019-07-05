Man accused of embezzling more than $10K from Veterans of Foreign Wars

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department said a man trusted with handling funds for a veteran organization, actually stole from the organization.
John Dillon Cox, 41, of Goose Creek was the Quarter Master and treasurer for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6444 on Church Street in Georgetown.
Investigators said between May 2016 and May 2019, he embezzled $10,134.90. They said he used the funds for his own personal use.
Cox surrendered himself on Friday to the Georgetown Police Department.
He’s charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent value for more than $10,000. He was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.
