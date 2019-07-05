Horry County fire officials give safety tips when stuck outside during lightning storm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service is reporting seven lightning strike fatalities in the country so far this year.
The latest fatality was Thursday in Georgetown County, where 44-year-old Ryan Gamble was killed and two others were sent to the hospital.
Fire officials said lightning strike incidents are rare, but they do happen, which is why it’s important to know what to do during a storm.
“Unfortunately, it does happen. We’re in one of those areas where we do see a lot of lightning,” explained Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey. “It’s always good to have a safety plan in place.”
Casey said the best thing to do is get inside, but he knows that’s not always an option.
“In that case, your best bet is really get under something large, a group of large things where you’re not going to be a focal point for the energy,” he said.
Casey also said if you’re in a group you should spread out.
“The best idea is to dissipate from your group just in case lightning were to travel through bodies that way. So really spread out and get under a big grouping of much larger objects,” explained Casey.
The most common injuries by lightning strike are cardiac arrest.
“If it’s going to hit your body with that much energy that you cannot withstand that type of power,” he said. “There are myths out there that if someone was hit by lightning around you, you couldn’t touch them they would still be electrified. That’s not true. If someone were hit by lighting you should perform CPR as soon as possible.”
Casey said keeping an eye on the skies in advance is also a good idea.
“Check with weather experts to find out what’s going to be coming in your area. Do your research. Its going to be worth your time to stay safe if you do go outside,” he said.
