FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms at times through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will be likely at times all the way through the weekend.
With abundant humidity in place, storms will continue to rumble around the area at times from today all the way through early next week.
Today will see a muggy start to the day with a few showers possible in the morning. With temperatures climbing into the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland, the atmosphere will once again become very unstable. Showers and storms will start to develop by the early afternoon and drift across the region through the evening. While no widespread severe weather is expected, the storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain and dangerous lightning at times.
Tonight will be steamy with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. A few showers and storms will linger at times especially through the evening.
The weekend will see more of the same. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index reaching around 100 to 104 each day. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours and be most likely on Saturday with storm chances up to 60%. Again, some of the storms will produce very heavy rain in some areas along with frequent lightning.
