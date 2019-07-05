First Alert: Daily storm chances continue for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been a gloomy Friday with cloud cover, showers and storms. As we head into the evening hours, scattered showers and storms will become isolated. The rain chances will begin to decrease for those evening plans. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s depending on your location.
The unsettled weather pattern will continue for Saturday with a few showers and storms possible early Saturday morning. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s at the beach and the lower 90s inland. It still looks likely that we will get that break in the middle of the morning shower activity and the afternoon storms. Once again, Saturday will not be a washout but the rain chances will be higher Saturday than most of the next seven days.
Highs on Sunday will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values reaching near the triple digits once again. Sunday's storm coverage looks to be less which brings the storm chances to 40% for the afternoon hours on Sunday. Any storm that develops this weekend will have the chance for gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Unfortunately, this unsettled pattern continues into the start of next week with better chances on Monday.
