Fire crews believe two homes struck by lightning in DeBordieu Colony

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The storms kept firefighters busy Friday afternoon in Georgetown County.
Midway Fire Rescue responded to two homes that they believe were struck by lightning within a couple of hours of each other.
The first incident happened around 12:50 p.m. on Ocean Park Loop.
Firefighters said there was no actual fire, but residents reported a smell of smoke.
Fire Marshal Mark Nugent said electrical components of the home were damaged, which means the lightning bolt may have hit a tree, then hit wiring and got into the home that way, or came through the plumbing.
In the second incident, firefighters were called around 2:20 p.m. to a home on Pioneer Loop.
Fire investigators said there was some damage to the chimney but doesn’t believe there was an actual fire.
Firefighters checked the attic and didn’t find an active fire.
No one was hurt in either of the incidents.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.