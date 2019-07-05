Dreary weather for holiday weekend forces some vacationers to change plans

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many who vacation to the Grand Strand for Independence Day weekend often expect bright and sunny weather to accompany them on their trip.
This year, however, many are left disappointed with the wet weather.
Soggy conditions are expected to continue for most of the weekend with on and off showers.
The weather has been a disappointment for some.
“I was sort of annoyed, because I was coming down here to ride my bike every day, but on the other hand, it’s like, ‘Rain! Thunder! No!’ I love storms, but they crossed the line,” Taylor Thompson from North Carolina said.
But Thompson and her family aren’t letting the dreary conditions ruin their trip to the Grand Strand.
They spent part of Friday afternoon enjoying a bike ride in a light drizzle at McLean Park.
Thompson’s grandmother Cindy Dixon said it’s always better to have a bright outlook even on a not so bright day.
“What’s the saying, ‘A rainy day at the beach beats a sunny day at work any time or at home,’” Cindy Dixon said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.