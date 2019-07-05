Deputies searching for missing N.C. woman

April Scott (Source: RCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | July 5, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 10:42 AM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old April Scott, of Pembroke, was reported missing by a family member around 3:20 a.m. Friday.

Scott is described as 5-foot-5 and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark brown capri pants and a white pullover shirt.

Deputies say Scott is driving a white, 2015 four-door Honda with N.C. tag “PLD-4588.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

