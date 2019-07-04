Witness reports assault, possible abduction on Ocean Boulevard; police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was reportedly assaulted and abducted Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post they are looking for a vehicle in connection to an assault in the area of 17th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.
The vehicle was last seen driving south on Ocean Boulevard.
A witness on scene tells WMBF News he saw a woman being assaulted by several men, and then watched them force her into the backseat of a truck. He said he yelled at the men, asking them to put her down but he did not know if they had a gun.
The witness says he took the pictures below and called 911 to report the assault and possible abduction. Myrtle Beach police, however, have not confirmed an abduction investigation is taking place.
