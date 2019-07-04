Summer of Science: It’s time to make Slime

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of WMBF’s “Summer of Science” we get gooey, as First Alert Meteorologist Sean Bailey shows you and your kids how to simply make slime.
Disclaimer: Use adult supervision for handling the Borax. The slime, and its ingredients, are NOT edible so make sure kids enjoy without putting it in their mouth.
INGREDIENTS
1 Bottle of Elmer’s Glue (You can use Glitter Glue for added fun)
1 Tablespoon of Borax (You can find a box of this in the laundry detergent aisle)
2 mixing containers
Water
Step 1
Pour out the bottle of glue into a mixing container.
Step 2
Fill up that empty bottle of glue with water and pour it in to the container with the glue. This is so you have equal parts water to glue. Stir until it is well mixed.
Step 3 (Adult help strongly suggested when dealing with chemicals)
In a separate container, mix 1/2 cup of water with about 1/2 TEAspoon of Borax. Stir until mixed well. (add less Borax for stretchier slime)
Step 4
Slowly pour the Borax/water mixture into the glue/water container. Mix well.
Step 5
Continue to stir the mixtures together and there you have it: Slime!
For added fun, and if you have other bottles of glue, try to add less to make the slime more stretchy.
The science behind slime.
Simply put, glue is a polymer and the Borax activates the reaction connecting the long molecular strands within the glue. The process of this is called “cross-linking.”
