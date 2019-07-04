‘Sowing mayhem and confusion:’ City says county is not respecting the law in latest filing over hospitality fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The ongoing dispute between the cities and county over the collection of hospitality fees continues.
Last month, Judge William Seals Jr. denied Horry County’s motion for a preliminary injunction to keep the city from collecting or enforcing any new fees and granted the city’s motion to not pay a 1.5% hospitality fee to the county as a lawsuit moves through the court system.
According court documents filed Wednesday afternoon, the city of Myrtle Beach is asking the judge to oppose the county’s request to reconsider the June 21 ruling, citing a number of reasons.
The city of Myrtle Beach says the county is openly in contempt of the judge’s ruling. The documents cite an email from Henrietta Golding, an attorney for the county, which states that complying with the order would “probably create legal issues detrimental to the County.”
According to the documents, county attorney Arrigo Carotti and a team of attorneys is working to assist the county in undermining the court’s ruling.
The city says the county has decided to “go for broke” in its defiance, noting that the county “only has an interest in sowing mayhem and confusion rather than respecting the rule of law.”
The city cites other reasons why Seals should oppose the county’s request, including that the county has misrepresented the harm that will result in the absence of an injunction.
You can read Wednesday’s court filing in its entirety below:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.